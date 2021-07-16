Raymond James Boosts Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$63.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

STN opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Stantec by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 38,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stantec by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,884,000 after buying an additional 381,486 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 636,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

