Raymond James Analysts Give (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) a C$2.75 Price Target

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) has been assigned a C$2.75 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 97.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on (OPS.V) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get (OPS.V) alerts:

OPS opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39. (OPS.V) has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.83.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for (OPS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (OPS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.