Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 132.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.88. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.