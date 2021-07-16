Radix Market Cap Tops $84.77 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $84.77 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.38 or 0.00815574 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

