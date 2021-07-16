Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $5.91 Million Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.93. 291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.