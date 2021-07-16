Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 655,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRSA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,746,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

