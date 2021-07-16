Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $7.34 Million Investment in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 10.95% of PropTech Investment Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

PTIC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,493. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.