Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.53 Million Investment in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 571,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 5.63% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $328,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $965,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,592. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

