Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.99 Million in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 514,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADER. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000.

ADER traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

