Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.97 Million in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

Shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

