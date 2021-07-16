Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $54,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 709,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $670,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

