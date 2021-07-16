Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $186,225.28.

On Thursday, May 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $336,977.69.

On Tuesday, April 20th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $291,150.00.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.23. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 1,174.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quanterix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

