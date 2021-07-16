Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.20. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,233. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

