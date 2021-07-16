Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $634,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 361,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,329,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3,033.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 126,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $6,344,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $1,766,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,609. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

