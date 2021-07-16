Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $505,000 Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,155 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $344,222.55. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sanmina stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

