Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $573,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

