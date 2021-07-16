Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,833 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMHC opened at $23.67 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,026,397 shares of company stock worth $32,609,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

