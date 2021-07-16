Qtum Price Down 14.9% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $567.05 million and $141.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.75 or 0.00018020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,569,448 coins and its circulating supply is 98,535,645 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

