QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 236,743 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $10.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QIWI. Sberbank CIB raised QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $657.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.63 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QIWI plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIWI during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,086,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 552,774 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QIWI during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

