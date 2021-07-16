Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Cut by Analyst

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

EMN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of EMN opened at $112.89 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.1% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

