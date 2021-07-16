Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Cut by Piper Sandler

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,005,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.