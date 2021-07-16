Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventas in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

VTR opened at $59.31 on Friday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.67.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after buying an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,688,000 after purchasing an additional 107,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $200,655,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,137,000 after purchasing an additional 373,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

