Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $188.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.64.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

