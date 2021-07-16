Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

VCTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Victory Capital stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.67. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

