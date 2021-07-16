Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Issued By KeyCorp

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

WLK stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.22. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

