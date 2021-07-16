Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enova International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enova International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Enova International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Enova International has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $52,209.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,433.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $350,014.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,208.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,086 shares of company stock valued at $952,288 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Enova International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter worth $3,846,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter worth $1,129,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth $8,870,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Enova International by 3,341.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.