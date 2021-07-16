Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on C. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

