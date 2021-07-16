Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Conagra Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.