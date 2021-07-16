Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.
QBIO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 21,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,615. Q BioMed has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92.
Q BioMed Company Profile
