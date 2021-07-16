Pyrk (PYRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,356.37

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $62,356.37 and approximately $4,304.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

