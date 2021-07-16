PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.500-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

PVH stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

