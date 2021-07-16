Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,372 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Trimble worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Trimble by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Trimble by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

TRMB stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

