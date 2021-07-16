Putnam Investments LLC Makes New $7.96 Million Investment in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COVAU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,051,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,735,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,589,000.

OTCMKTS COVAU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

