Putnam Investments LLC Invests $8.39 Million in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 151,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

