Putnam Investments LLC Invests $6.97 Million in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $153.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.53 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other news, VP Ivan Garcia sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.12, for a total transaction of $205,344.00. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,779,013. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.