Putnam Investments LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 107,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $170.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $45,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $2,761,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,035,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,569 shares of company stock valued at $31,643,202 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.