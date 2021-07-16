Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.