Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €114.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €114.00 ($134.12) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.16 ($117.84).

Puma stock opened at €101.65 ($119.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion and a PE ratio of 100.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €94.91. Puma has a 12-month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12-month high of €104.85 ($123.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

