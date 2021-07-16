Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.16 ($117.84).

PUM stock traded down €1.90 ($2.24) during trading on Friday, hitting €101.65 ($119.59). The company had a trading volume of 221,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €94.91. Puma has a one year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a one year high of €104.85 ($123.35). The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion and a PE ratio of 100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

