PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.56% of PulteGroup worth $76,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

