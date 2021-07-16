Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 2U by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.00. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

