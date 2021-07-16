Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $927,000 Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kraton were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kraton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRA opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

