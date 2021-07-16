Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.18 Million Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPCE. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

