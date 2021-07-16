Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 333 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 243.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $297.55 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

