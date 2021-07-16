Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,265 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $108,157.50. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $728,762.73. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

PAG opened at $78.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

