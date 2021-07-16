Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PRU. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.85.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.19. 2,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.26.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

