ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.77. 22,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 81,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

The company has a market cap of $560.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $222.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts forecast that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.