ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Director Magnus T. Helgason Purchases 2,000 Shares

ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Director Magnus T. Helgason purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PROS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. 41,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,011. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $560.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.48.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Analysts forecast that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,535,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

