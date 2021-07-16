ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Update

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ARFXF opened at $0.15 on Friday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
