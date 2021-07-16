ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Update

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARFXF opened at $0.15 on Friday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

