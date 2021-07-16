Profund Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 251.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 87,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $1,000,051.96. Insiders sold a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,020 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRBT opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

